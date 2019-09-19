Over 55,000 flats in Ghaziabad don’t have completion certificates

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019

Ghaziabad: The survey by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has found that a total of 55,985 flats in Ghaziabad are located in projects that have no completion certificates.

The survey found that of the 127 projects for which map layouts were approved by the authority, only 43 projects have partial completion certificates (CC). Authority officials said they have asked developers of remaining projects to get the CCs within a month, else face action.

According to an official, who requested not to be named, the survey recently revealed that map layouts of 127 projects, having 894 towers and comprising 75,112 units/flats, were approved. The survey also mentions that 43 projects, having 19,127 units in 162 towers, have obtained CCs. It also mentions that only 23 projects have residents’ welfare associations.

GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma said the list of all projects and their statuses is getting compiled and will be submitted before the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) on Friday.

“The list of projects includes around 150 projects and 43 have taken partial completion certificates while there are about 8 to 10 projects that obtained complete CCs. The list will be submitted before the UP-Rera, which will review it,” Verma said.

The officials suspect that projects, for which CCs were not taken but possession was given to homebuyers, may be lacking in facilities such as parking, etc., and the builder may yet have to pay compounding fees to the authority.

“We have asked developers to obtain CCs within a month, else we will take action and their future projects will be under scrutiny. We will also be taking up action against junior engineers posted in these zones during the period from 2012 to 2017. We expect that at least two JEs from each of the eight zones may face action for not flagging delays in completion. Once the completion certificate is obtained, projects have to be handed over to RWAs or apartment owners associations as per the UP Apartments’ Act,” Verma said.

“The Urban Planning & Development Act, 1973, provides for project completion within five years and an extension of three years can be given. But there is no specific time frame mentioned for obtaining CCs. The older projects mostly have no CCs but possession was given to buyers. Such flats may be deemed illegal. Things have improved after the Apartment Act, but the older projects need to obtain CC,” Asheeh Shivpuri, chief architect & town planner, GDA, said.

“Further, the penal provisions are very lenient and should be made stricter with heavier penalties,” he said.

