Over 57,000 apply for undergrad courses at DU on Sunday

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:12 IST

New Delhi: As many as 57,312 applicants registered for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) by 5pm on Sunday. While 18,837 had registered online for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD, university officials said.

DU on Saturday started the online registration process for admission to its various undergraduate, postgraduate, Mphil, and PhD courses. Applicants will get a two-week window ending on July 4 to register for the courses. There are over 64,000 undergraduate seats available in DU colleges.

In 2019, applicants got an over three-week window from May 30 to June 22 to register for admissions and the first cut-off list was announced on June 28. This year, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the admission schedule. The dates of the first cut-off are yet to be decided as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to conduct its twelve main class 12 papers. The exams are due to be held between July 1 and 15.

Although some applicants had complained about the university’s website crashing on Saturday, the registration process went smooth on Sunday. “There was some issue yesterday which was later fixed after the university contacted the service provider last night. No issue was reported on Sunday,” said a senior university official.

Several changes have also been introduced in the admission process this year due to the Covid pandemic. While the admission under the extra-curricular activities quota, except for NCC and NSS, has been scrapped, sports admission will be based on certificates. The entire admission process will go online this year with students not having to go to the colleges for the verification of the documents, unlike previous years. The verification will be done online.

The university has made a provision under which candidates will be applicable to take admission in any course if they meet the cut-off. “Earlier students had to select the courses of their choice while applying. But this time students are considered in all courses by default. They can take admission in any course if they meet the cut-off,” said Dean of admissions Shobha Bagai.

Instead of ‘Open days’ sessions, the university will conduct webinars this year to help answer the questions that candidates have regarding the admission procedure. The first such webinar will be held on Tuesday between 11 am to 1 pm. “Candidates aspiring for admission in undergraduate courses and their parents can attend the live webinar and understand the admission process. The colleges will also organise their counselling sessions during the admission process,” the university said in a statement on Sunday.

The University has also issued helpline numbers for the candidates -- 9899179530, 9971155832, 9311307156, 9149002539, 8595760622 and 9311380716.