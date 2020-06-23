Over 6 lakh passengers travelled by Mumbai local within a week after services resumed: Railways

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:30 IST

week after the city’s lifeline was back on tracks on June 15, more than six lakh employees in essential services travelled to their workplaces on trains, the railways has said.

Of these, around 2.8 lakh passengers travelled on Central Railway (CR) routes, owing to which it earned ₹1.06 crore, after issuing 91,000 tickets from June 15 to 22. Meanwhile, around 3.2 lakh passengers travelled on Western Railway, and it earned ₹52.13 lakh, after issuing 72,424 tickets during the same period.

The railways has permitted only 700 passengers on one local, with around 58 passengers inside each compartment. However, it has been difficult to maintain social distancing inside the trains.

“It is necessary to have staggered office timings to maintain social distancing, as fewer crowds will be seen inside compartments. More trains must also be operated,” said Subhash Gupta, president, of Rail Yatri Parishad, a passengers’ body.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity over permitting bank and postal employees to travel on locals. CR officials said only employees who are eligible as per the list given by the state government are permitted. “However, only after an electronic pass is issued, will the passengers be streamlined,” said a senior CR official.

The employees permitted by the state government for local train travel include those working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), government and private hospitals, state government, collector’s office, municipal teachers, the police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and the railways.

The local train services had been suspended for 84 days owing to the coronavirus outbreak. On June 15, the services resumed with the first train operating at 4.03am between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).