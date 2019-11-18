Over two years on, one held guilty for crushing ex-HP CM Virbhadra Singh’s nephew Akansh Sen to death under BMW in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:03 IST

CHANDIGARH: Two years after trial started in the Akansh Sen murder case, the Chandigarh district court on Monday held accused Harmehtab Singh Rarewala guilty under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The quantum of punishment in the case, which concluded on October 15, will be announced on Tuesday.

Sen, a nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha, was run over by a BMW car following a brawl in a posh residential area of Sector 9 here on February 9, 2017.

Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by Rarewala, who was arrested on February 16, 2017. Randhawa is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

During the trial, Terminder Singh, the counsel of Adamya Rathore, the complainant and Sen’s cousin, argued that medical evidence proved the presence of tyre marks on the deceased’s abdomen. It supported eyewitness accounts.

OLD ENMITY THE TRIGGER

FOR BRUTAL MURDER

He said there was an old enmity between Rarewala and Sen’s friend Gagandeep Singh Shergill, alias Shera. The enmity started with a scuffle in Manali and was followed by another scuffle at Rarewala’s farmhouse in Landran near Chandigarh.

On the day of the incident, Rarewala and his friends had gone to party at a common friend Deep Sidhu’s house in Sector 9 where Sen came in search of Shera. While they were outside the house, Sen confronted Rarewala for misbehaving with Shera. This infuriated Rarewala, who, according to the prosecution, said: “Tu Shere da bodyguard lageyaa hai, pehlan tainu hi theek karde haan (Are you Shera’s bodyguard? Let’s take care of you first).” He then sat in Randhawa’s BMW car and instigated him to run over Sen.

Rarewala’s role was crucial, as according to the prosecution, when Sen didn’t die in the first go, it was he who instigated Randhawa to run over him again as he hadn’t died yet. They ran over Sen several times, leading to his death.

Defence counsel NPS Waraich had argued that the case was fabricated and that Rarewala had nothing to do with Sen’s death. He cited difference in the statements of prosecution witnesses and the investigating officer (IO). Presenting findings of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, the defence said as per the report no blood stains or tyre marks were found on Sen’s jeans. He said the blood found on the BMW car tyres that allegedly ran over Sen was not that of the deceased. He claimed Sen was not even touched by a car. Waraich asked how anybody could have only abrasions if a car weighing 1,520 kg had run over him three to five times.

After hearing both sides, the court of additional district and sessions judge Rajeev Goyal held Rarewala guilty.

CASE FILE

February 8, 2017: 11 friends went for a get-together at a café co-owned by victim Akansh Sen in Chandigarh

February 9: In the wee hours, Akansh Sen was allegedly murdered by Balraj Singh Randhawa and Harmehtab Singh Rarewala after they ran over a BMW car three-five times over him in Sector 9.

February 16: Rarewala arrested from Haridwar

March 5: Trial court declares Randhawa proclaimed offender

May 6: Police submit chargesheet against Rarewala

August 18: First hearing in the case held

October 28: Court frames charges against Rarewala under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC

May 23, 2019: On court’s directions, police register another case under Section 174A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) against Randhawa

October 15: Trial concludes

November 18: Court holds Rarewala guilty