Owner attacked with knife at salon in Panchkula

The accused has been identified as a woman employee’s brother

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A salon owner was injured after being attacked with a knife at his shop in Panchkula on Monday evening.

He has been identified as Jameel Ahmad, aka Chand, 42, who lives in Baltana and owns Chand Hair Salon in Sector 15.

According to police, a woman employee wanted to leave early to attend a wedding, but Jameel stopped her. Later, she even had an argument with another employee, and she called her brother Rahul.

The brother reached there with his friends and allegedly attacked Jameel with a knife around 4:15pm. Jameel is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. A case has been registered.

Two booked for stabbing painter

In another case of stabbing registered in Chandigarh, two men have been booked on the complaint of a painter from Sector 45. The accused have been identified as Shyam Sunder, an auto driver, and his friend.

Victim Pintu, 30, told police that he was having drinks with the two at a vacant plot in Sector 33 on Saturday. Later, the two asked him to pay for the liquor, which led to an argument. While Shyam allegedly assaulted Pintu, his friend stabbed him. A case has been registered at the Sector-34 police station.

