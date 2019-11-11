e-paper
Painter from Himachal wins Rs 2.5-crore Punjab Diwali bumper lottery

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Dharamshala
Kumar, who doubled up as a plumber and an electrician, said he got the news of winning the prize from the lottery vendor, Bhupinder Singh.(HT Photo)
         

A painter from a village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh has hit the jackpot, winning a lottery prize of ₹2.5 crore.

Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Chururu village in Amb division of Una bought two tickets of the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper-2019 from a lottery stall in Nangal town of Punjab while returning after medical check-up of his son at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

“One of the tickets (A-411577) won the first prize,” said an elated Kumar, the sole breadwinner of the family of five, comprising his mother, wife, son and daughter.

The draw of the lottery was held in Ludhiana on November 1.

Kumar, who doubled up as a plumber and an electrician, said he got the news of winning the prize from the lottery vendor, Bhupinder Singh.

“I had never dreamt about becoming a crorepati! I will invest the money in giving a good education to my son and daughter. Now our struggle for a better life has ended by the grace of God,” he said.

Kumar has submitted the documents required with the Punjab state lotteries department and is awaiting the prize money. The department officials assured him of early release of his money.

Blurb: One of the two tickets he bought at Nangal bus stand while returning from PGI, turns out to be lucky

