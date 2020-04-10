e-paper
Pak asks Afghanistan to hand over Kabul gurdwara attack mastermind

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:08 IST
Press Trust of India
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan on Thursday asked Afghanistan to hand over the chief of the Islamic State’s Khorasan unit, Aslam Farooqi, the mastermind behind a deadly terror attack on a prominent gurdwara in Kabul last month.

The foreign office said that the demand was conveyed to the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad who was called at the foreign ministry.

A heavily armed Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber stormed the gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital on March 25, killing 25 Sikhs and injuring eight others.

Afghanistan’s national directorate of security earlier this month said Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, was arrested along with 19 other commanders in a “complex operation”.

“The ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan was called to the ministry of foreign affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader, Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on April 5, 2020,” a statement issued by the foreign office said here.

“It was underscored to the ambassador that since Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed over to Pakistan for further investigations,” the statement added.

It said that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of the group, “which were clearly detrimental to the country”.

Pakistan’s position was being regularly shared with the government of Afghanistan and others concerned, it added.

