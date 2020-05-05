e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: 16 accused test negative for Covid-19, reports of 23 cops awaited

Palghar lynching case: 16 accused test negative for Covid-19, reports of 23 cops awaited

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 19:53 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 16 accused who had undergone testing for Covid-19 have tested negative on Monday evening. The accused are involved in the Palghar lynching case of April 16 where three people were killed. The reports of the 23 cops who were on escort duty are awaited.

Dr Abhijit Khandare, taluka medical officer, Palghar, said “The tests were conducted after a 55-year-old accused, among the 115 held in the Palghar lynching case tested positive. The said accused is now in the prison ward of the JJ Hospital in isolation.

The accused is a resident of Divshi-Wakipada in Dahanu was arrested by the Kasa police on 17 April and since then was lodged in the Wada police lockup along with 20 other accused in the murder case. He was produced before the Dahanu court and is remanded in police custody till 14 May along with the 114 accused.

top news
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Mega evacuation of Indians begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
Mega evacuation of Indians begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities