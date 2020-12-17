Panchkula MC polls: Congress’ mayoral candidate Upinder Ahluwalia files papers

cities

Congress’ mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Panchkula municipal corporation elections.

Ahluwalia, who was also city’s first mayor and served from 2013 to 2018, was accompanied by former Haryana deputy CM Chander Mohan when she went to file papers.

“Around 1.9 lakh voters of 20 wards under the Panchkula MC cannot be fooled by a false propaganda. People are well aware of who makes fake claims and who actually performs for betterment of the community,” she said.

Besides Chander Mohan, former MLA Ram Kishen Gujjer, Haryana Mahila Congress president Sudha Bhardwaj, Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaudary, AICC member Partap Chaudhary, Congress candidates for MC polls and senior leaders were also present.

9 candidates file nomination for mayoral post, 84 for councillor

On the last day of nomination filing, 84 people filed nominations for the post of councillors and nine for the mayor.

While Upinder Kaur of the Congress filed papers for the mayor’s post, her husband Dhaval Partap Singh filed nomination as covering candidate. BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal had filed papers on Tuesday.

Sudarshan Bansal, Pushpinder Singh, Anil, Krishan Aggarwal, and Shyam Negi also gave their names for the mayoral post.