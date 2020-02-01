Panchkula schools directed to designate separate entry, exit gates

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 01:17 IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Friday directed all schools in the district to have separate gates for the entry and exit of students, along with an emergency gate.

The DC, who was chairing a meeting of the representatives of government and private schools at Mini Secretariat in Sector 1, said, “All schools should have separate gates for the entry and exit of students so that they can be used to evacuate children in event of a disaster and avoid any loss of life and property.”

The meeting was held in view of the instructions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC).

Addressing the school representatives, the DC said, “Some schools are in residential areas. When the schools get over in the afternoon, a single gate causes traffic jams outside their premises. “Also, there is no provision

of emergency gates for any natural or other disaster. In a situation of crisis, a single gate is not enough to take out children at once,” he said.

The DC also said, “Many times, it is seen that more damage is caused not by disaster, but due to stampedes occurring in a congested space with a single exit gate.”

‘CHECK CCTV CAMERAS INSTALLED IN SCHOOL BUSES’

DC Ahuja also said that he has learnt that many of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in school buses are not working.

He directed the schools to get them checked and ensure that defunct cameras are made functional.

“For this, teams of administrative officials will conduct continuous checking of school buses under a drive in the district,” he told the attendees.

The DC also instructed traffic police to take strict action against people parking their vehicles on roads and unauthorised places, to avoid accidents.

The cops were also told to issue more challans in this regard so that traffic can run smoothly and people do not face difficulties in obeying the traffic rules.