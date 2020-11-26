e-paper
Panchkula woman killed, husband injured in road accident

A speeding trolley hit their scooter near the Chandimandir light point

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

An elderly woman died while her husband sustained injuries when a speeding trolley hit their scooter near the Chandimandir light point on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwari Devi of Amravati enclave.

Her husband Om Prakash Rathi, 70, in his complaint to the police, stated that at around 9 am, he along with his wife was going to Satsang Ghar in Saket when a speeding trolley hit their scooter near the Chandimandir light point, following which he sustained injuries and his wife died on the spot. Upon getting information, their children reached the spot and took them to the hospital.

The unidentified driver managed to flee.

An FIR against the unidentified accused has been registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station.

