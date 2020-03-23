e-paper
Panipat-based housemaid tests positive for Covid-19 at PGIMS

Panipat-based housemaid tests positive for Covid-19 at PGIMS

cities Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:09 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old Panipat-based woman tested positive for novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here on Monday.

Confirming the diagnosis, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) vice-chancellor OP Kalra said, “The woman, who works as a housemaid, contracted the infection in Panipat from a 21-year-old student, who had returned from England on March 15 and had tested positive for the deadly infection on March 18.”

A doctor, pleading anonymity, said, the woman whose marital home is in Naultha village came to her parental house in Rohtak with her children on train three days ago: “She came to PGIMS after she realised she was exhibiting symptoms typical of Covid-19. We do not know how many persons she came in her contact with during her journey to Rohtak. Her neighbours and employers may also have been affected.”

PGIMS nodal officer for Covid-19 Dhruva Chaudhary said, “The woman’s blood and throat swab samples had been taken on March 21. The reports came out to be positive on Monday. The patient has been admitted to the isolation ward. Her two kids and brother are also being kept in isolation.Their samples have been taken and reports are awaited, though they have not experienced any worrying symptoms.”

Rohtak chief medical officer Dr Anil Birla said they have sealed the line of houses near the infected woman’s parental house and a notice in this regard had been posted outside her house.

