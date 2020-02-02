Panipat man booked for raping domestic help

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:31 IST

A man was booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Model Town, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Samalkha. The victim, a domestic help, said the incident had taken place on January 28 when the accused came to her workplace in the absence of her employer and raped her. She alleged that he also thrashed her and threatened her with dire consequences.

The police said on the basis of her complaint, an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.