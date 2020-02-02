e-paper
Panipat man booked for raping domestic help

Panipat man booked for raping domestic help

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A man was booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Model Town, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Samalkha. The victim, a domestic help, said the incident had taken place on January 28 when the accused came to her workplace in the absence of her employer and raped her. She alleged that he also thrashed her and threatened her with dire consequences.

The police said on the basis of her complaint, an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

'Happy to share': Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
'Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,' says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
'Affront to state rights': Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
