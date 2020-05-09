e-paper
Panvel gives permission for standalone shops to open from 7am to 5pm

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 23:11 IST
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to give permission for standalone shops to open on specific days from 7am to 5pm.

Stationery shops, general stores, construction material suppliers and so on will be open on Mondays and Fridays.

Automobile shops, garages, service centres will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Electronic products and electrical repair shops will be open on Wednesdays and Sundays. Hosiery and ready-made garment shops will be open on Thursdays.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “We have decided to allow standalone shops in PCMC jurisdiction. There will a maximum of five shops on a road or a lane in every one km area which will open on specified days.”

Malls and market complexes will remain shut during the lockdown period.

Deshmukh said, “We appeal to all to ensure social distancing and follow all the norms. The shops will be open throughout the day so that there is no crowding. If we find violations, we will shut the shops immediately.”

