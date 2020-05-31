e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panvel tally surge past 500 with 30 new cases

Panvel tally surge past 500 with 30 new cases

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 23:23 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

A total of 30 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panvel on Sunday, the highest single-day jump.

The total cases recorded by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are 526. The new cases include three members of a family from Kalamboli.

Of the total positive cases reported in the PCMC jurisdiction, 92 are from Kalamboli, 198 are from Kamothe, 115 from Kharghar, 79 from New Panvel, 35 from Panvel and seven from Taloja.

Navi Mumbai’s Covid case was 2,204 on Sunday with 94 new cases on Sunday.

Three deaths were also reported, taking the total toll to 73.

Among the new cases are five children -- a five-year-old boy from Kopar Khairane, a 15-year-old girl from Koprigaon in Vashi, a seven-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from Kopar Khairane and a 12-year-old boy from Kopar Khairane.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In