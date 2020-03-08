Panvel to get air quality monitoring device

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:56 IST

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) gave a five-point solution for pollution faced by residents of Kharghar and Kalamboli, who live near the industrial area of Taloja. Residents said they have even got assurance from environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who has promised to look into the issue.

On February 27, around 200 residents from Kharghar, Taloja Kalamboli and nearby areas staged a protest against MPCB and demanded that it gave a solution before March 5.

MPCB has given a five-point solution — installing real-time air quality monitoring machines, action against quarries and stone crushing units, forming a committee, conserving mangroves and action against brick kilns.

DB Patil, regional officer, MPCB, said, “An action plan has been chalked and will be executed soon. All the five points stated will be implemented. The major work is installing air quality monitors and this would be done on priority level.”

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KYC-WA), said, “We even met environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who has assured us of a meeting soon to discuss the problem.”

MPCB has said a committee would be formed with residents and experts.

“The MPCB will install real-time air pollution monitoring device at Kalamboli and another would be installed at Taloja and Kharghar. We are in talks with Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC),” said MPCB official.

PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “I have given a go-ahead to the MPCB and asked them to take necessary action to curb pollution.”

The pollution control body has also planned stern action against stone crushing units and quarries at Pandavkada.

Naib tehsildar of Panvel Datta Admane said, “The talathis and circle officers have been handed over a list of brick kilns that are spreading pollution. We will initiate action against them.”