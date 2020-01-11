e-paper
Panvel to get plot for parking lot from Cidco

Panvel to get plot for parking lot from Cidco

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:29 IST
Padmja Sinha

Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai Traffic problems have increased in Panvel City Municipal Corporation node as the roads are narrow and vehicles are increasing rapidly. With no parking lots in the city, roads are used to park vehicles.

The civic body blamed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) for the delay in transferring the reserved plot to it to build a parking lot.

Sanjay Katekar, city engineer of PCMC, said, “We have apprised Cidco officials about the lack of parking facility and asked them to start the transfer process of reserved plot but it has not happened.”

“We have made a development plan. Parking lots and other amenities have been earmarked at select places in different nodes. The work will start once we get the plot,” said Katekar.

A Cidco official said, “We have started the transfer process of the reserved plots to PCMC and it would be done soon.”

Commuters said the problem should be addressed soon as the areas are getting populated with many shifting to these nodes

Ravi Srivastava, a city-based activist, said, “Over the years, parking problem has aggravated. PCMC nodes are near the Navi Mumbai international airport site so many people have started buying houses here and vehicle count will increase further.”

