Maharashtra polls: Nominations filed, candidates set to woo voters

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:20 IST

Thursday saw several sitting MLAs and big political names filing their nominations in the city on Thursday.

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination in Worli, accompanied by parents Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray.

BJP Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha filed his nomination from Malabar Hill. Lodha declared assets worth ₹441.65 crore.

Other big names who filed their nominations on Thursday included education minister Ashish Shelar who filed his nomination from Bandra West and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai chief Nawab Malik who filed his nomination from Anushakti Nagar.

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar filed his nomination from Jogeshwari East, while Vidya Thakur from Goregaon and Ram Kadam from Ghatkopar West.

Congress’s sitting legislator from Mumbadevi Amin Patel’s nomination was endorsed by five girls.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:03 IST