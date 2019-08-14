Paramour’s husband kills Muzaffarpur man in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:15 IST

A week after the body of a 32-year-old man was recovered the fields in Khwajke village, his paramour’s husband has been arrested for the murder.

As per the police, victim Manoj Kumar of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was murdered on the night of August 5 and his body was recovered a day later.

Police have arrested the main accused identified as Ajay Rai and his accomplice Anil Kumar, both hailing from Bihar and residing in New Star City Colony on Tibba Road. Three others have also been booked in the case but are yet to be arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-4) Ajinder Singh said that Ajay Rai, a labour contractor, had been irked ever since he found out about his wife’s affair with the victim. “He tried several times to convince his wife to stop seeing Manoj, citing that it would have a bad impact on their four children. But his wife paid no heed to him,” said the ADCP.

On August 5, when the victim went to meet Ajay’s wife, the accused kidnapped him in a pick-up truck and took him to the fields in Khwajke village. There they attacked him with iron rods and killed him.

The body was recovered with multiple injury marks, with a piece of cloth wrapped around his neck.

The other accused have been identified as Satyam, Ajay’s brother, his driver Zhoom Lal, Anil Kumar, a mason, and Suresh Rai. Police have launched a manhunt for them.

A motorcycle, pick-up truck, iron rod, gold chain and a mobile phone have been recovered from the possession of Ajay and Anil.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:14 IST