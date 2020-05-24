Parcel booking gathers pace in Ludhiana

cities

After the state government lifted the curfew in Punjab on May 18, the department of posts, Ludhiana, has witnessed a surge in parcel bookings, with people frequenting post office branches to place orders for medicines, registered posts and other articles.

Against 150 to 200 parcel bookings a day during the curfew period, the number has now significantly gone up to 1,800-2,000 articles a day within a week of lifting of the restrictions.

Amanpreet Singh, senior superintendent of post office, Ludhiana, said that as business operations are gradually coming back on track, the bookings for various parts of the country have increased.

“Normally, we book 3,000 to 4,000 articles a day. We are expecting a further increase after May 31, when lockdown 4.0 is likely to end,” said Amanpreet Singh.

Ludhiana senior superintendent of post office said the department staff have been taking all necessary measures concerning Covid-19.

“We are following standard operating procedure (SOP) at every level to ensure that our staff remains safe while executing delivery of posts and articles reach people safely in a time-bound manner. There are foot operated hand sanitiser stands at the entrance of our offices for visitors and all parcels are sanitised before being dispatched,” he added.

Officials said that they were also sanitising mail motor service (MMS) vehicles, mail boxes and its offices on a regular basis.

Giving priority to medicines and medical aids, the department of posts, Punjab circle, has booked and delivered 18,723 articles since the lockdown.