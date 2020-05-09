e-paper
Home / Cities / Parents of students stranded in Kyrgyzstan appeal to government to bring their kids back

Parents of students stranded in Kyrgyzstan appeal to government to bring their kids back

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:54 IST
Sajana Nambiar
The parents of three Kalyan students, pursuing their MBBS course from Kyrgyzstan, have appealed to the government to bring their children back home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kalyan Shiv Sena corporator Ravi Patil on Friday spoke to the chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde on the issue. There are 203 students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in the Central Asian country.

“The parents are worried as Kyrgyzstan is not mentioned in the central government’s list of countries from where the armed forces will get the stranded Indians. Some parents from my ward had called me asking for help. I have requested the CM to look into the matter as there are around 203 students from Maharashtra who are studying there as per a list compiled by the students,” said Patil.

The parents of the students claimed that due to the pandemic, the institutes have been closed in Kyrgyzstan, but students are attending online classes and giving exams.

“My son Pratik, who is in his second year of MBBS course, said students can’t move out of the campus due to the lockdown. They are worried about getting back to India after the exams. There is no proper process undertaken to ensure they return home. We want our government to take the issue up and make arrangements for their return,” said Titwala resident Sunil Diwan, 50, Pratik’s father.

Another parent claimed that his son is facing difficulties in finding food as there are no shops in his area.

“Students are unable to get timely supplies as there are no such shops around. My son told me they filled up some forms. But there is not clarity about their return,” said Ravindra Waje, 51, a resident of Kalyan (East), whose son Deepak, 24, is in his fourth year of MBBS degree at Osh University.

