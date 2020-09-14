Parents protest against private school, demand fee waiver

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:13 IST

High drama was witnessed at Silver Spot Convent School, Hargobind Marg as many parents gathered in front of the school opposing the decision to demand fee from the students.

More than 70 parents gathered at the school gate and raised slogans against the school management for demanding fees and other charges. Parents alleged that the authorities were harassing students, who did not deposit the fee, by removing their names from WhatsApp groups and not allowing them to take online evaluation tests.

Parents protested outside the school for over two hours and later submitted a complaint (a copy of which HT has seen) to the assistant commissioner of police (Central) Waryam Singh. In the complaint, parents have requested the authorities to resolve the matter as they are unable to deposit the fee due to financial losses incurred due to the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They said they were already under stress as they had not received salaries during the lockdown period while some of the parents had even lost their jobs or suffered losses in their business.

However, the ACP (central) has asked the parents to submit the complaint to the commissioner of police. Now, the parents will again gather at the CP office on Tuesday to submit a written complaint against the school.

ACP Waryam Singh said, “A protest was held by the parents outside the school and the police reached the spot to pacify them. The team asked the parents to stop the protest in view of the pandemic. I have asked the parents to submit the complaint with the CP on Tuesday.”

Parents also alleged that the school was affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board and for the last few years, the school authorities claimed that they were affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board outside the school premises still displays that it is affiliated with PSEB. Parents must be told the truth.

A protesting parent, Jatinder Chanana said, “On September 7, we had raised an agitation outside the school and contacted the principal but to no avail. To resolve the matter, cops from the Shingar police post reached the spot and contacted the school authorities and asked the parents to visit the school today. When we have visited the school, we found the gates were locked and the principal was not responding to our calls. My daughter is studying in Class 6 and she was removed from the WhatsApp group last week. When we contacted the class teacher to know the reason, it revoked no response.”

Another parent, Prince Kalra, said, “Due to financial constraints, parents are unable to pay the school fee and if the school authorities can resolve this issue then students will be able to continue their education. We have requested the school authorities twice to initiate dialogue with parents so that we can reach to a conclusion.”

Despite repeated attempts, school principal, Harmohanjit Kaur could not be reached for comment.