2020 disciplinary action: HC sets aside KGMU prof’s termination, orders reinstatement with arrears

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court has set aside the termination of KGMU associate professor Dr Neetu Singh, who was removed from service in 2020, holding that the departmental inquiry against her did not follow prescribed rules or principles of natural justice. The court directed King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, to reinstate her with all service benefits, including arrears. For representation only (Sourced)

Justice Pankaj Bhatia, in an order issued on Tuesday, granted KGMU liberty to initiate a fresh departmental inquiry from the stage of receiving Dr Singh’s response. The case relates to disciplinary proceedings initiated against her in 2020, when she was an associate professor (Non-Medical) at KGMU’s Molecular Biology Laboratory.

Four charges were levelled against Dr Singh, including allegations related to a health project proposal, violation of intellectual property rights and plagiarism. Her services were terminated on June 10, 2020, following the inquiry, which she challenged before the high court.

The court observed that the inquiry committee had reached conclusions based on oral and documentary evidence without properly authenticating or scrutinising the material. It held that the termination order and related proceedings were arbitrary and contrary to law.

The court directed that any fresh inquiry be conducted under Rule 7 of the applicable Discipline and Appeal Rules. It also said that if a legal expert is included in the reconstituted inquiry committee, Dr Singh shall have the right to seek legal assistance.