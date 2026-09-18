‘Marathi mahila mandal in Karachi’: Viral video shows women serving bhandara during Ganesh Chaturthi

A video showing a group of Marathi women serving bhandara at a temple in Karachi during Ganesh Chaturthi has drawn attention online. The clip shows the women talking about their annual seva, the food they prepare and their visits to the temple. Their Marathi conversations and traditional dishes have also prompted several reactions from viewers. Marathi women in Karachi share their annual seva tradition. (Instagram/@theamarparkash)

What does the video show? The video was shared by digital creator Amar Parkash with the caption, “Marathi mahila mandal in Karachi.”

In the clip, he asks the woman what she does. She replies, “Main bhandara banati hoon.”

When asked what kind of bhandara they serve, she says, “Soybean, batata ka... bhandara.”

The women are then asked whether they visit every year. One of them replies, “Har varsh aate hain. Har varsh baithte hain. Har varsh seva karte hain.”

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The video then introduces several women from the group. One woman identifies herself as Hema Jadhav, while another is introduced as Jaya Jadhav.

Another woman, identified as Vishakha, is described as one of the prominent women associated with the temple.

The conversation then turns to the food they prepare. One woman says, “Mummy raita, soybean ki biryani aur vegetable biryani banati hain.”

Another woman introduces herself as Sheela Bhosle, while Varsha says she distributes halwa there.

Towards the end of the video, one of the women is asked whether she is Marathi. She responds, “Marathi hi hum... Main Rajasthani Rajputi.”

Watch the full video below: