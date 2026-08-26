Heavy rain lashes UP, Azamgarh records 180mm; orange alert issued

Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places till Tuesday morning, with Azamgarh recording the highest rainfall of 180 mm in 24 hours, while the state’s seasonal rainfall deficit stood at 13%, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A man assists a person in a wheelchair through a waterlogged area after heavy rain, at BHU Hospital, in Varanasi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Azamgarh Sadar recorded 180 mm, followed by Azamgarh at 140.4 mm and Rajghat in Varanasi at 128 mm in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Varanasi recorded 123.9 mm rainfall during the period, disrupting normal life. The district has received 555.6 mm rain since June 1 against a normal 573.5 mm, leaving a 3% deficit.

Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar received 114.4 mm, while Chopan in Sonbhadra recorded 112.2 mm, Sultanpur 107.8 mm, Azamgarh Observatory 93.4 mm, Chandauli 91 mm, Mirzapur tehsil 85 mm and Bhinga in Shravasti 79 mm.

The state has recorded 483.7 mm rainfall against the normal 556.2 mm since June 1. Due to a surge in monsoon activity, the state’s seasonal rainfall has improved and remains in the normal category. The deficit stood at 13% on Tuesday morning, according to seasonal rainfall distribution data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow. Eastern UP has a 20% deficit, while western UP has a 2% deficit.

Similarly, Lucknow’s rainfall deficit also fell to 6%, with 456.7 mm recorded against the normal 485.9 mm.

Heavy rain across UP till Thursday

The IMD said a low-pressure area over Jharkhand had strengthened monsoon activity, with heavy rain likely across UP till Thursday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in eastern UP during the initial 24 hours. The eastern end of the monsoon trough now passes through Shahjahanpur, supporting the likelihood of heavy rainfall across the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Gonda, Shravasti and Bahraich and adjoining areas till Wednesday morning. A yellow alert for heavy rain was issued for 40 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Basti, Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Only 29 districts have received normal rainfall. Twenty-seven districts have recorded deficient rainfall, while nine have recorded large rainfall deficiency. Seven districts have received excess rainfall and three have recorded large excess rainfall.