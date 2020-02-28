Parents protest, seek answers from the state government

cities

Around 300 parents gathered outside a zilla parishad school in Khardi, Shahapur, on Thursday to protest against the state education minister’s decision to scrap the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB).

Parents demanded that the school resume the international board, as more than 100 new admissions are in the waiting list for kindergarten. The school has been following the international board pattern for the past two years. “Before we adopted the international board curriculum, we had a total student count of 120. Whereas after implementation of the international board, it has grown to 380. Parents have not allowed classes to begin on Thursday and are upset with the decision [to scrap MIEB]. We are also not sure about the future of the institution now,” said Sudhir Bhoir, principal, zilla parishad school number 1 Khardi, also known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee International School.

Parents have threatened to continue the protest for a week and will also appeal to the education minister, state education department and the chief minister to revoke the decision to discontinue the international board.

Megha Pawar, parent of a Class 4 student, said, “This will have a huge impact on my child’s future. This school has ensured a huge improvement of my child. We do not want the school to shut down or go back to the earlier ways of teaching through the state board.”

“There are some of my child’s classmates who travel from Vashind and Asangaon as well, which are nearly 20-km away, just to get quality education. I live in a village which is 6 km away and yet there are 20 others from my village who come here regularly,” said Pandurang Kale, who got two of his daughters shifted from a private school to this school.

Meanwhile, Thane zilla parishad is contemplating how to handle the situation. “We have to first understand from the education department as to what they plan to do,” said Sangita Bhagwat, education officer, zilla parishad.