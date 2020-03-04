e-paper
Passenger tries to smuggle ‘gold paste’, held at Lko airport

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Customs officials seized gold worth over Rs 19 lakh from a passenger at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport here on Wednesday.

A passenger Riyas Puliyathum Kanndy, resident of Kozhikode, who came from Sharjah, was arrested when he tried to smuggle 571 grams gold in the form of paste stocked in his socks and sports shoes. The passenger was handed over to the police for further investigation, said officials.

Commissioner (customs) VP Shukla and deputy commissioner (customs) at airport Niharika Lakha said the passenger was carrying gold in two packets. Both were pasted on both soles with the help of adhesive tape. The total weight of the packets was 571 grams, costing Rs 19.84 lakh in the market.

