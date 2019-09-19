Patiala GMC suspends four MBBS students for three months over ragging

cities

Sep 19, 2019

The authorities of Government Medical College, Patiala, on Wednesday suspended four MBBS students for three months after they were found involved in ragging juniors.

The hostel facility to the accused students has also been withdrawn till December 31, 2020. A fine of ₹25,000 was also slapped on each of them. In case the students fail to deposit the fine, they will not be allowed to attend classes even after the three-month suspension, said an official.

The accused students cannot appear in the upcoming examination scheduled in November.

The anti-ragging committee of the collage received a complaint signed by eight freshers that four MBBS (second year) students ragged about 15 students in a humiliating manner on Sunday late night.

Requesting anonymity, one of the accused students, said, “The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when around 16 -17 senior doctors took around 15 junior students into a room and ragged them for five hours from midnight to 5am.”

“We were there only for one hour, but the college administration summoned us only,” he added.

GMC principal KK Aggarwal said, “The accused students named other students only to save themselves. We have shown photos of other senior students to the freshers and they identified only these four. We have banned their entry in college till December 31, 2019, and withdrawn hostel facility till December 31, 2020.”

Sep 19, 2019