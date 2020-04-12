e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Patiala’s first Covid patient recovers; reports of gardener’s contacts negative

Patiala’s first Covid patient recovers; reports of gardener’s contacts negative

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

The district’s first Covid-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was declared as having recovered from the disease after 13 days of treatment at Government Medical College, Patiala, on Sunday.

The man, who was tested positive on March 30, will not be discharged as per the medical protocol and the health department will conduct another test on him.

Also, the reports of six of the primary contacts of a 35-year-old gardener, who works and stays at the official residence of a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer and was tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, were found negative.

The health department has traced at least 13 of his close contacts and collected samples of six of his high-risk contacts, including in his wife, child and brother who is also living with him.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said though their reports were negative but they will continue to remain in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Dr Malhotra added that the district’s first Covid-19 patient, a resident of Dhesi Mehmandari locality in Patiala city, had returned from Dubai March 21.

He was also kept under observation in New Delhi, but his test was then found negative. He was home quarantined since March 24 before he showed symptoms on March 29.

top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities