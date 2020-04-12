Patiala’s first Covid patient recovers; reports of gardener’s contacts negative

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:09 IST

The district’s first Covid-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was declared as having recovered from the disease after 13 days of treatment at Government Medical College, Patiala, on Sunday.

The man, who was tested positive on March 30, will not be discharged as per the medical protocol and the health department will conduct another test on him.

Also, the reports of six of the primary contacts of a 35-year-old gardener, who works and stays at the official residence of a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer and was tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, were found negative.

The health department has traced at least 13 of his close contacts and collected samples of six of his high-risk contacts, including in his wife, child and brother who is also living with him.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said though their reports were negative but they will continue to remain in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Dr Malhotra added that the district’s first Covid-19 patient, a resident of Dhesi Mehmandari locality in Patiala city, had returned from Dubai March 21.

He was also kept under observation in New Delhi, but his test was then found negative. He was home quarantined since March 24 before he showed symptoms on March 29.