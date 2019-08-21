Patients get surprised, as Lucknow hospital changes identity for movie shooting!

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:42 IST

Patients going to Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday were taken by surprise when they saw the board of ‘Trilok Hospital’ at the main administrative building. Not just that -- security personnel stationed outside stopped them from going to some departments.

Reason? A movie was being shot on the hospital premises.

“I was surprised to see the board of a private centre, as this is a century-old government-run hospital,” said a patient.

When contacted, hospital director Rajeev Lochan said that shooting was allowed “without disturbing patient care”. “The moviemakers asked us permission to shoot here and we told them to come after 2 pm. They also donated eight wheelchairs, which will help improve the facilities at the hospital,” he said.

He also denied the charges levelled by some that the shooting hampered patient care. “Our campus has improved. That is why it was selected for shooting,” said Lochan.

The administrative office was converted into the OPD of Trilok Hospital and crew members had cordoned off some areas, including the parking lot for doctors and staff members.

A few patients complained that they had to wait longer to get their work done, while some others said they had to take longer routes to reach wards or diagnostic facilities.

“If the shooting had to be done, it could have started after the OPD hours (after 2 pm). Why did the crew come here in the morning? This is the time when patient footfall is at its peak,” said a patient, adding that many passers-by also stopped to watch the shooting.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 22:55 IST