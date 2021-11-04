10 die in Bihar’s West Champaran and Gopalganj after consuming spurious liquor

A total of 10 people are believed to have died and 14 taken seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s West Champaran and Gopalganj districts, officials said on Thursday.

The latest deaths - six in West Champaran and four in Gopalganj - took the overall spurious liquor-related toll in the state to 15 since Tuesday. Overall, nine deaths were reported in Gopalganj alone.

Confirming six deaths in West Champaran, Dakshini Telhuwa panchayat’s superintendent of police Upendra Nath Verma said, “Prima facie, these deaths look to have occurred following the consumption of poisonous substances. However, the exact cause of the death could only be known after the post mortem reports [come in].”

He said the 14 people who were taken ill are undergoing treatment.

The deceased in West Champaran district were identified as Bachcha Yadav, Maharaj Yadav, Hanumat Rai, Mukesh Paswan, Ram Prakash Ram and Jawahir Sahani. All were residents of Nautan block.

In Gopalganj, officials said a dozen people in Kushar village allegedly consumed spurious liquor, and after falling ill, they were rushed by family members to private hospitals in Gopalganj and Motihari districts. They complained of nausea, headache, vomiting and vision problems.

Naval Kishor Choudhary, district magistrate of Gopalganj, confirmed that Gopalganj recorded nine spurious liquor-related deaths since Tuesday.

Of the four deaths in the district reported on Thursday, he said, “Two persons died while they were undergoing treatment, while two others died when they were being taken to hospital. The [official] cause of the deaths can be known only after post mortem reports arrive.”