Muzaffarpur hooch tragedy: SHO, SI axed after two more deaths

Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jayant Kant on Saturday suspended the station house officer (SHO) and sub-inspector (S-I) of Saraiya police station over dereliction of duty following the deaths of two more people allegedly after consuming spurious liquor during different parties held this week at separate places.

“SHO Ravindra Kumar Yadav and S-I Mohammad Kalamuddin have been put under suspension,” said the SSP. The death toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy has reached seven.

“Muzaffarpur Sadar hospital conducted the autopsy and sent the viscera to a forensic lab in Patna to ascertain the reason behind deaths,” he added.

Both victims, identified as Munna of Vishwambharpur and Devendra Bhagat of Deori-Ema village, died during treatment late on Friday night.

At least six others were reportedly ill after drinking what is suspected to be spurious liquor and undergoing treatment. They complained about vision loss, a source said.

Meanwhile, the SSP said that the police sealed two houses, including the host Bipul Sahi’s residence, who also died after the party.

It is the third major hooch incident reported in Muzaffarpur since January this year.