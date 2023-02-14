Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 11 hurt as vehicles in ex-MP Pappu Yadav’s cavalcade collide

11 hurt as vehicles in ex-MP Pappu Yadav’s cavalcade collide

patna news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Pappu Yadav said the vehicles escorting him collided as an overloaded truck tried to overtake them while they were on their way from Bihar’s Saran to Buxar

One of the damaged cars. (PTI)
ByPrashant Ranjan

Two vehicles in former Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav’s cavalcade collided with each other while they were on their way from Bihar’s Saran to Buxar late on Monday.

Yadav said that the vehicles escorting him collided as an overloaded truck tried to overtake them. He added 11 people, including Buxar district of his Jan Adhikar Party Sunil Kumar, two policemen and a driver, were injured in the accident.

Sanjeev Kumar, the in charge of the jurisdictional Shahpur police station , said Yadav, who was on his way to attend a private function in the Buxar district, was safe and that the accident took place in the Bhojpur district.

Five people injured in the accident were admitted to a local government hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP