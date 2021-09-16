17 including five employees injured in blast at Begusarai’s Barauni refinery

Seventeen people including five employees were injured in a blast at Barauni Refinery in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Thursday.

The blast occurred at around 11.45 am and its impact was such that window panes of some houses were damaged badly. The sound of the blast was heard at some places as far as 3 to 4 km away from the refinery.

Local people thought it was an earthquake and ran outside in panic. People shared pictures, videos of the flames and smoke on social media after the incident. Fire tenders, foam tenders and jumbo tankers were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Enraged over the incident, local villagers including family members of those injured gathered at gate No. 1 of the IOCL refinery and protested against its authorities. They alleged that the refinery authorities were not maintaining a proper security system in the plant and due to their laxity, accidents were occurring.

Begusarai DM Arvind Kumar Verma said 17 of the injured; six contract labourers were discharged after preliminary treatment at the refiner’s first-aid centre. Six more labourers were admitted in Sadar Hospital and one of them was believed to be serious due to a head injury. The five employees are undergoing treatment in Barauni Refinery hospital and all of them are out of danger.

“The plant has been sealed, CISF, Barauni SDO, SDPO and SHO besides additional police personnel have been deputed there,” said DM.

Executive Director of the Barauni Refinery unit of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Shukla Mistry told HT that the reason behind the incident is believed to be a blast in one of the Atmospheric Vacuum Units. The plant was shut for the last one month. In the last two days employees and labourers tried to start the plant. On Thursday morning, a blast in the furnace occurred due to a technical error. A team was constituted to probe the incident, she said.