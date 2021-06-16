18 rescued after boat capsizes in Ganga

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 18 people after their boat laden with sand capsized in river Ganga near Bhadra ghat in Patna on Wednesday.

NDRF head constable Maniram said that the incident occurred around 11 am. The boat, which was coming from Koilwar, collided with a pontoon bridge at Bhadra ghat.

“As we came to know about the incident, we jumped into the river and saved 18 people,” he said.

