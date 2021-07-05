Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2017 rape case: Suspended DSP’s bail plea rejected

A special POCSO court in Gaya Monday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of suspended senior DSP Kamlakant Prasad in connection with a case of raping a minor in 2017
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:46 PM IST
A special POCSO court in Gaya Monday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of suspended senior DSP Kamlakant Prasad in connection with a case of raping a minor in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Kumar rejected the bail plea after hearing both sides for over an hour.

During the hearing, the victim’s lawyer submitted the girl’s statement, in which she has accused the axed DSP of raping her in 2017.

However, Prasad’s lawyer argued that the DSP should be granted bail as the family members of the victim have been giving contradictory statements.

