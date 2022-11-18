24K students to cast vote for PUSU elections today

PATNA: Over 24,000 students of various constituent colleges are set to cast their votes to elect office bearers of Patna University Students Union (PUSU) elections scheduled on Saturday, PU officials said.

According to the officials, 36 candidates are contesting for five key posts, including the president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. Besides, 77 are contesting for the post of councillors.

PU’s vice chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary said that at all preparations have been completed for the elections. “We have encouraged all eligible students to exercise their franchise. Counting of votes and announcement of the results will be done by the evening”, Choudhary said.

In view of the PUSU elections, the Patna district administration has made all necessary arrangements at polling booths and adequate police personnel has been deployed to ensure that the elections are held in a fair and peaceful manner.

District magistrate (DM) Chandra Shekhar Singh said voting will be held in 51 polling booths from 8 am to 2 pm. “All necessary arrangements for crowd management, security, and transportation have been completed for the PUSU election. An additional police force will be deployed at 35 spots for tight security. The chief election officer of Patna University has been asked to do videography of the votes casted and the counting process”, he said.

Singh said that Section 144 will remain invoked within 200 meters radius of all the polling booths.