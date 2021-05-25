Home / Cities / Patna News / 25 ventilators sent by Centre 9 months ago finally installed at Bihar hospital
patna news

25 ventilators sent by Centre 9 months ago finally installed at Bihar hospital

With the installation of 25 ventilators sent under the PM CARES Fund, the total number of ventilators at the DMCH has now gone up to 32.
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital: 2 patients have now been placed on the ventilators received from PM CARES Fund.

The 25 ventilators received nine months ago under PM CARES Fund finally became operational on Monday at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the largest government hospital in north Bihar.

Hospital officials have maintained that the installation was delayed due to paucity of oxygen supply and other technical issues. While the hospital has been in the news for alleged poor state of affairs, the ventilators provided under the PM CARES fund too have been questioned by several states over their quality. The Centre, however, has blamed lack of technical knowhow as the chief reason for problems faced by the states. DMCH medical superintendent Mani Bhushan Sharma too was on record having accepted a lack of manpower to handle ventilators.

Darbhanga district magistrate (DM) Thiyagarajan SM, himself a doctor, said the oxygen cylinder manifold system from the old surgical wing was shifted to Covid care wing, which also has a 25-bed ICU, after completion of necessary civil works.

“Earlier, doctors had complained that the consumption of oxygen in the ventilators was high. The complaint has been redressed,” said DMCH superintendent Dr Manibhushan Sharma.

He said two patients have now been placed on the ventilators received from PM CARES Fund.

Three ventilator technicians, one biomedical engineer, four paramedics and three technicians to run the new manifold oxygen plant have been roped in by DMCH to run the new ICU efficiently, Sharma said.

The total number of ventilators at the DMCH has now gone up to 32.

On Monday, 2,844 people were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, raising the state’s tally to over 692,000 cases. The disease also claimed 93 more lives in Bihar raising the death toll to 4,642.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP