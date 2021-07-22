2nd arrest from Saran village for links to J&K terrorists; Munger on radar again

A man arrested from a village in Saran district of Bihar for allegedly supplying arms to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken to Jammu to be produced in court there on or before July 25, officials of anti-terrorism squad (ATS) said, citing an order of a court in Saran which on Thursday granted three days’ transit remand for the accused.

Mohammad Arman, 26, was arrested by the ATS late Wednesday from Deo Bahuara village under Marhaura police station in Saran district and produced before the court of acting chief judicial magistrate Randhir Kumar on Thursday.

ATS sources said Arman is a close associate of Mohammad Javed, who was arrested from the same village in February this year.

“The arrest is in connection with a case lodged in Jammu. The court allowed the police’s prayer and granted his transit remand till July 25,” a lawyer involved in the case said, adding that the Jammu and Kashmir police have alleged that Javed procured six pistols from Munger and supplied them to a terrorist through Arman.

According to ATS officials, on February 6 this year, the Jammu police had arrested one Hidaitullah Malik for suspected terror links. Later, his alleged handlers, Suhail Bashir and Kazi Washim, both were arrested from Chandigarh.

Suhail was studying as a nursing assistant at an institute in Chandigarh where Javed’s brother Mustaq also studied.

ATS sources said six pistols of 7.65 mm, said to be manufactured in Munger, were smuggled to terrorists.

Munger in Bihar is notorious for illegal gun factories. Located around 100 kms from Patna, the town has been in news for manufacturing, assembling, repairing and selling all kinds of weapons, from small arms to AK-47 and AK-57 assault rifles.