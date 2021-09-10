Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 3 cases of swine flu in Bihar
patna news

3 cases of swine flu in Bihar

Meanwhile, a resident of Phulwarisharif locality in Patna, infected with Influenza A, died at the Paras hospital on July 28.
By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Paras HMRI hospital in Patna informed about cases of swine flu, Influenza A and Influenza B to the state health department on Thursday. (HT FILE)

Three cases of swine flu have been notified by a private hospital in Patna, health officials on Friday.

“A 60-year-old male from Samastipur is undergoing treatment at our hospital while two others have been discharged. We have shared details with the integrated disease surveillance (IDSP) unit of the state government,” said Dr Syed Asif Rahman, medical superintendent of Paras HMRI hospital in Patna.

The hospital informed about cases of swine flu, Influenza A and Influenza B to the state health department on Thursday. Health officials collected the requisite information and medical records from the private facility on Friday.

Health officials said they would go for a repeat confirmatory test to check for swine flu.

Meanwhile, a resident of Phulwarisharif locality in Patna, infected with Influenza A, died at the Paras hospital on July 28.

“The patient had underlying disease condition and was also infected by Influenza A. However, his death had nothing to do with swine flu, as the two diseases are different,” Rahman said.

Health officials said the two patients discharged were from Sitamarhi and Bhojpur. The patient from Sitamarhi was discharged on September 6 and one from Bhojpur on September 7. The one from Bhojpur was suffering from Influenza B, said officials, adding that further details were awaited.

RELATED STORIES

Patna had reported its first case this year of Japanese encephalitis (JE), a mosquito borne viral encephalitis, last Wednesday. Many children have also been infected with viral fever.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ropeway to reach the top of Bihar’s Mandar hill to be launched soon

New gazetteers in Bihar to contain info about socio-cultural traditions, land, heritage sites

Children rescued after school van plunges into river in Bihar

5 inmates escape from Jamui remand home, 3 home guards detained
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP