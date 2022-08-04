3 die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Bihar

At least three people died and 21 others were taken ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of “dry” Bihar, police and officials said.

Locals said many among the 21 who fell ill are in a serious condition and death toll could rise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Two persons who died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were identified as Chandan Mahto and Kamal Mahto of Bhatha locality under Maker police station jurisdiction. “One person was brought dead at the PMCH while another died in ICU during treatment. Nine persons are presently admitted at the PMCH after they complaint of loss of vision,” said PMCH superintendent I S Thakur.

Another six persons have been admitted to the district hospital at Chapra, the headquarter town of Saran district.

One of them, Chhote Lal, said he, along with others, consumed liquor on the occasion of a village function on Wednesday night. “More than 30 people consumed liquor with mutton. Immediately after, many started vomiting,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police team led by Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar visited the district hospital.

Dr K M Dubey, one of the doctors treating the victims there, told HT, “Condition of all the patients is out of danger. The exact cause of illness can be ascertained only after chemical analysis.”

On August 2, two persons had died and four fell ill after consuming spurious liquor at Ramdaspur village in the same district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON