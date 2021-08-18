Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 3 including former ITBP jawan get 20-years in jail for minor’s gang-rape
3 including former ITBP jawan get 20-years in jail for minor’s gang-rape

The survivor was abducted and gang-raped at the office of a ward councilor on August 10, 2019, when she was returning home from school
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The court also asked the state government to pay 8 lakh to the survivor as compensation. (Getty Images/Vetta)

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court in Bihar’s Saran convicted and sentenced three persons, including a former ITBP jawan, on Tuesday to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2019 gang-rape of a minor in the office of a ward councilor.

Special Pocso judge Noor Sultana also fined them 20,000 each and ruled that in the event of non realization of the fine amount, they will have to undergo additional six months’ imprisonment. The court also directed the state government to pay 8 lakh to the survivor as compensation at the end of the appeal period.

The survivor was abducted and gang-raped at the office of a ward councilor on August 10, 2019, when she was returning home after submitting examination paper at her school, by Dhyani Sharma, Atish Kumar and Sonu alias Tarzan alias Saddam Hussain.

The special public prosecutor of the court Surendra Nath Singh said Saran police filed a charge sheet against the three on September 30, 2019 and charges were framed on November 11 the same year. The court examined a total of six witnesses in the case.

