3, including MBBS student, held for selling banned foreign liquor in Bihar

The police recovered 300 bottles of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from their houses, while further investigation into the matter is underway.
Among the arrested are one Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:20 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an MBBS student, for allegedly selling banned Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The police recovered 300 bottles of IMFL from their houses. The police have arrested Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant.

Raghav Dayal, SDPO Sadar, said, "Vikas Singh, his entire family and a tenant were involved in selling banned liquor in the state. We have recovered 300 bottles of liquor. They have been arrested and sent to jail."

Further investigation is underway.

