3 killed after cannon shell lands on roof of civilian house in Bihar: Police

In a tragic incident, three members of a family were killed while three others got injured after a cannon shell landed in a civilian house on Wednesday morning, officials said. Following the incident, irate villagers protested against the administration. (Representative file image)

The condition of the injured is said to be critical. Following the incident, irate villagers protested against the administration.

The incident occurred at Bihar’s Gaya district when the victims and their neighbours were playing Holi at around 8am at Gularved village.

Police said the security personnel were practicing firing on the land said to be without barricading.

One of the cannon balls fell on the house leading to the death of three family members.

SHO of Barachatti police station Ram Lakhan Pandit said Govinda Manjhi and Suraj Kumar died on the spot while Kanchan Kumari died one her way to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the distance between village and firing range is said to be 400 metres. If security personnel were arriving at the firing range, they should have first informed local administration and get an NOC. But today’s incident suggests there were lapses from the security personnel side,” said an official, adding that probe will be conducted after forming a committee. It is said that due to non-barricading by the security personnel, all the villages come in the firing range. The cannon ball often falls away from the range and into the village. Such incidents have happened earlier too.

