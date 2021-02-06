3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Three persons died and five fell ill after consuming spurious liquor at Kurasan village under Bhabua police station of Kaimur district in Bihar on Friday.

All the eight persons were labourers who consumed the spurious liquor before their condition started deteriorating late Thursday night.

Lal Mohar Bind, 32 and Ram Keshi Kohar, 50 died at the village on Friday evening. Chandrika Paswan, 32, who was admitted at sadar hospital with complaint of breathlessness, too died.

Dharmendra Kahar, 25, who was admitted to the sadar hospital in critical condition, has been referred to a higher institution, said Naga Paswan, husband of the village head.

Jhanna Sah, 50, Santosh Gond, 35, Jitendra Musahar and Ram Krit Muasahar who had consumed less quantity of the illicit liquor, were out of danger after treatment, ex mukhiya Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Bhabua superintendent of police, Rakesh Kumar, however, said there were only two deaths in the illicit liquor consumption case and added that the exact cause of the deaths could be confirmed only after getting the post mortem examination report. Police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers, the SP said.

District magistrate Navdeep Shukla and SP were camping at the village.