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3 suspects detained from Bihar’s Buxar in Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murder case

Officials familiar with the matter said, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has detained three suspects including criminal Vishal Srivastava from Buxar and taken them to West Bengal

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:45 am IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Three people were detained from Bihar’s Buxar district for their involvement in the murder of West Bengal chief minister Subhendu Adhikari’s personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath, police said.

Family and friends pay floral tributes to the mortal remains of WB CM Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath. (ANI photo)

Officials familiar with the matter said, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has detained three suspects including criminal Vishal Srivastava from Buxar and taken them to West Bengal.

Vishal has over 22 criminal cases registered against him in Buxar alone, including murder and robbery.

The two others identified as Mayank Mishra and Vicky Maurya. However, there has been no official confirmation of their arrest yet.

Also Read: Suvendu’s aide ambushed, shot dead in 50 seconds in planned murder: Police

Buxar SP Subham Arya confirmed that the West Bengal police team raided Buxar, detained some suspects and brought them for interrogation.

The arrests took place after the police tracked a UPI payment made by the assailants at a toll booth in Bally near Kolkata.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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