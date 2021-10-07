3 top RSS functionaries visited Bihar in last one month

Three top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries have visited Bihar within a month beginning with organisation’s head Mohan Bhagwat’s visit on September 9.

On Tuesday, RSS general secretary Dattatrey Hosabale was in Patna in connection with the launch of a book, Locational Conflict in Patna: A study in urban political geography, and he also met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and organisational functionaries. Earlier this month, he also held a meeting with RSS workers and state-level functionaries in Muzaffarpur.

Book’s writer Dr Sanjiv Kumar says it talks about the development of Patna in the last 50-60 years, but particularly analyses the reports published in the Hindustan Times (Patna) from 2004 to 2014 concerning issues confronting the masses, viz. power scenario, tap water supply situation, solid waste management and other civic issues, apparently to trace the changes during the NDA rule.

Another senior RSS functionary Ramlal--known for his organisational skills and service as the general secretary of the BJP (organisation) for the longest period-- was in Patna since the beginning of this month. Both Ramlal and Hosabale left Wednesday evening for Ranchi and Delhi respectively. Ramlal is the incharge of the RSS publicity and communication wing since 2019.

“These are all routine visits in connection with the organisational work. Senior RSS functionaries interact with leaders and workers and the same is happening. Many renowned persons from different fields also meet them,” said an RSS worker.

Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, health minister Mangal Pandey and several others met Ramlal. However, the BJP leaders refused to comment on the visits.

“RSS is an organisation that works for the society in different ways and the senior functionaries keep coming from time to time to take stock and discuss their future plans. This goes on,” said a BJP leader who did not want to be quoted.