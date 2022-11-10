Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
School teacher allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar’s Danapur

patna news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 12:07 PM IST

The incident took place at Sanchar Nagar locality of Danapur Town when she was returning from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) with her father

(Representative Image)
ByAvinash Kumar

A woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a residential building in Bihar’s Danapur on Wednesday, said police.

The woman, 32, was a school teacher at the upgraded middle school at Harlakhi block in Madhubani.

The woman jumped off the roof of the seven-floor building at around 2 pm. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival, said Danapur SHO Kamleshwar Singh.

The SHO said the preliminary probe revealed that the woman was reportedly suffering from depression for the last few days, however, the cause for this extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and a case has been registered in this regard, he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

