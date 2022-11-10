School teacher allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar’s Danapur

A woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a residential building in Bihar’s Danapur on Wednesday, said police.

The woman, 32, was a school teacher at the upgraded middle school at Harlakhi block in Madhubani.

The woman jumped off the roof of the seven-floor building at around 2 pm. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival, said Danapur SHO Kamleshwar Singh.

The SHO said the preliminary probe revealed that the woman was reportedly suffering from depression for the last few days, however, the cause for this extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and a case has been registered in this regard, he said.

