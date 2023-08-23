Bihar: Woman constable dies by suicide in Purnea

A 33-year-old female constable allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in New Sipahi Tola locality of Bihar’s Purnea district. The police recovered the body on Wednesday morning when one of her colleagues went to her house to check because of her absence from duty since August 17.

Representational image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The female constable, originally a resident of Katihar district, had joined the traffic police two weeks ago after she was appointed on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband in 2013.

“As she had been absent from duty since August 17 and her mobile phone was switched off, I went to her residence to check,” her colleague said. “Foul smell was coming from the house and later I saw her body hanging from the ceiling fan.”

She immediately called her senior. The police and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts reached the place and took the body to Purnea government medical college and hospital for a postmortem. The deceased has two daughters who were living at the her father-in-law’s house in Katihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but the police will probe the matter from all possible angles,” Khazanchi Hat station house officer (SHO) Anil Singh said, adding that cops have not found any suicide note from the room.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased constable rushed to the place after getting the news.

On May 25, a 25-year–old police constable and resident of Banka district was found hanging in the police barracks in Purnea.

Prior to that, another 25-year-old female Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, a resident of Deoghar in Jharkhand, killed herself by hanging from the ceiling fan in the railway quarters on May 13 in Bhagalpur.