35 semi-finished pistols seized from train

A total of 35 semi-finished countrymade pistols were recovered from a train at Jamalpur railway station in Munger district of Bihar on Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Deputy superintendent of police (GRP) Binay Ram said the pistols were recovered from the toilet of a general coach during a search on Danapur-Sahebganj Intercity Express train at Jamalpur railway station.

Ram said no one was arrested since the suspects could have fled after seeing the police in the coach.

Munger in Bihar is notorious as a hub for manufacturing of illegal arms.

