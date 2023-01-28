Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
35 semi-finished pistols seized from train

35 semi-finished pistols seized from train

patna news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:57 PM IST

Pistols were recovered from the toilet of a general coach during a search on Danapur-Sahebganj Intercity Express train at Jamalpur railway station.

Munger in Bihar is notorious as a hub for manufacturing of illegal arms. (HT archive)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A total of 35 semi-finished countrymade pistols were recovered from a train at Jamalpur railway station in Munger district of Bihar on Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Deputy superintendent of police (GRP) Binay Ram said the pistols were recovered from the toilet of a general coach during a search on Danapur-Sahebganj Intercity Express train at Jamalpur railway station.

Ram said no one was arrested since the suspects could have fled after seeing the police in the coach.

Munger in Bihar is notorious as a hub for manufacturing of illegal arms.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

